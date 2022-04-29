Dozens of dogs removed from possible dogfighting ring in Gaston County, police say

Over 30 animals were removed from a home in Gaston County after police received reports of dogfighting. Officers found one dead dog when they arrived.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a Gaston County home after police received reports of dogfighting at the property, Gaston County Police said.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home on Hemlock Avenue Thursday morning after someone claimed to have seen dogs fighting in the backyard. When animal care officers got to the home, they found a dead dog in the yard, as well as other dogs caged up in poor conditions.

Police said some of the dogs were suffering from obvious injuries.

Over 30 animals were taken from the home and taken to the Gaston County Animal Shelter for evaluation and treatment while investigators executed search warrants related to dogfighting and animal cruelty.

Gaston County police are assisting with the investigation. As of this time, no charges have been filed and police haven't identified the people who live at the home. Any person with information about this case is asked to call 704-866-3320 or Gaston County CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000.

