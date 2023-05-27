Gaston County man facing outstanding child sex crime warrants arrested, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department said officers recently arrested a man facing a dozen warrants tied to child sex crimes.
The department said members of the Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking (FAST) team said they located 28-year-old Cory Ray Thomas along Farm Gate Circle in Dallas on Thursday, taking him into custody. Thomas had 12 total felony warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor: six were in the second degree, with the remaining six in the third degree.
He remains in custody at the Gaston County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.
WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspect in this case because of the nature of the alleged crime and because a definitive arrest was made.