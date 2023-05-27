Gaston County man facing outstanding child sex crime warrants arrested, police say

Gaston County Police said its FAST team found the suspect in the Dallas area.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department said officers recently arrested a man facing a dozen warrants tied to child sex crimes.

The department said members of the Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking (FAST) team said they located 28-year-old Cory Ray Thomas along Farm Gate Circle in Dallas on Thursday, taking him into custody. Thomas had 12 total felony warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor: six were in the second degree, with the remaining six in the third degree.

He remains in custody at the Gaston County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

