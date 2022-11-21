1 hurt in shooting at Food Lion in Gaston County, police say

One person was injured in a shooting outside a Food Lion in Gaston County over the weekend, police said.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured one person at a Food Lion in Gaston County, investigators said.

The victim was found by police at the Dallas Grocery on East Trade Street, but the shooting actually happened outside the Food Lion on New Hope Road just outside the Dallas city limits, police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

A suspect was arrested and remains in police custody. Investigators have not yet identified the suspect or released any details on charges. The investigation is being led by the Gastonia Police Department. No further information has been released at this time.

Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Gaston County Police Communications at 704-866-3300.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.