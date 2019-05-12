GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County EMS is considering body cameras for its paramedics and EMTs as agencies across the country report a rise in on-the-job assaults.

In the past week-and-a-half, Gastonia Police arrested two men after they were accused of assaulting Gaston County EMS (GEMS) personnel.

According to arrest warrants, on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Christopher Gossage threw a cell phone at a GEMS worker and then grabbed her head and pulled it towards him.

Gastonia Police said the medic injured her neck and needed to be taken to the hospital.

Earlier this week, Gastonia Police arrested Sammy Reid after officers said he hit a GEMS worker in the legs with a bottle.

Gaston County EMS Deputy Chief Jamie McConnell said on-the-job assaults don't happen too often, but it's still a concern for EMS agencies.

"We've seen a growing epidemic of assaults against healthcare providers, EMTs, paramedics, anyone in public safety," he said.

Many EMS agencies, including GEMS and MEDIC in Charlotte, don't keep track of the number of assaults and near-assaults on their employees.

The North Carolina Consortium Against Responder Violence is pushing to start a formal way to record those numbers.

The group's past research found 25 to 33% of medics in the field were assaulted in the last 24-month period.

Deputy Chief McConnell said the agency placed decals on its ambulances warning people of prosecution if they try to harm EMS workers.

He said they were inspired to do this after the New York City Fire Department placed similar decals on its ambulances.

McConnell said the agency has started to train paramedics in self-defense techniques.

It's also planning to put body cameras on all of their employees to deter an attack and provide evidence if one does happen.

"This is just one issue that we can have some control over by putting mechanisms in place to protect our people," McConnell said.

For more information on the state's Consortium Against Responder Violence, click here.

