Charlotte man charged with Gaston County man's death, police say

Gaston County Police also said another man was arrested for firearms and drug charges during the initial investigation.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police say two arrests came from a homicide investigation that started Friday morning.

The department said they were called to a home along Peggy Drive near Lucille Road in Bessemer City at 8 a.m. The call was in reference to a possible cardiac arrest, but investigators said evidence on the scene suggested a homicide had occurred. 20-year-old Matthew James Watkins of Cherryville was identified as the victim.

Investigators said they were able to determine that 21-year-old Chavis Samuel Davis of Charlotte was responsible, and charged with 1st-degree murder. He remains in the Gaston County Jail under a hold, pending his first appearance in court.

As of publication, Gaston County Police have not revealed the exact cause of death for Watkins.

During the initial investigation, police also found a gun and a quantity of drugs at the home on Peggy Drive. 21-year-old Henry O'Neil Gonzalez was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance. As of publication, he is in the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who can provide further information is urged to call 704-866-3320. Anonymous tips can also be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for pertinent information.

