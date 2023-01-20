Charlotte man charged with Gaston County man's death, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police say two arrests came from a homicide investigation that started Friday morning.
The department said they were called to a home along Peggy Drive near Lucille Road in Bessemer City at 8 a.m. The call was in reference to a possible cardiac arrest, but investigators said evidence on the scene suggested a homicide had occurred. 20-year-old Matthew James Watkins of Cherryville was identified as the victim.
Investigators said they were able to determine that 21-year-old Chavis Samuel Davis of Charlotte was responsible, and charged with 1st-degree murder. He remains in the Gaston County Jail under a hold, pending his first appearance in court.
As of publication, Gaston County Police have not revealed the exact cause of death for Watkins.
During the initial investigation, police also found a gun and a quantity of drugs at the home on Peggy Drive. 21-year-old Henry O'Neil Gonzalez was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance. As of publication, he is in the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who can provide further information is urged to call 704-866-3320. Anonymous tips can also be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for pertinent information.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.