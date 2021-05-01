Gaston County homicide suspect previously described as possibly 'armed and dangerous' arrested, police say

Donald Christopher Wheeling reportedly tried to flee from police on a stolen motorcycle.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police say they've captured the second suspect in a homicide that unfolded in the middle of April 2021, more than two weeks after the victim was killed.

Donald Christian Wheeling, 26, was captured on Friday, April 30. Police say he was spotted fleeing from officers on a stolen motorcycle but was taken into custody without further incident. He is now charged with 1st-degree murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest and possession of stolen property.

Wheeling was one of two suspects named in the killing of Michael Lee Moore in a home along W.H. Kiser Road on April 14. The other suspect, Marvin Christopher Neal, was taken into custody on April 27 and charged with 1st-degree murder. Wheeling was still on the lam at that time and was deemed possibly armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call Detective R. L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.