Police: 1 person in custody after deadly shooting at Gaston County intersection

There is no danger to the public at this time, according to the Lowell Police Department.

LOWELL, N.C. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive in Lowell, North Carolina, police confirm.

The shooting happened after a car crash at the intersection, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Other details about the incident are limited at this time. There is no danger to the public, according to police.

