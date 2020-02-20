GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man was arrested after a drug investigation by the Gaston County Police Department Monday.

According to police, 35-year-old Kyle Williamson Auten was arrested on outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. During the arrest, a K-9 officer found approximately 253 grams of crystal meth and a stolen vehicle. Police also allege that Auten was in possession of a pistol and AR-15 rifle.

Auten was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a felony probation violation. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

No further information has been provided by police.

