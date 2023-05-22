Gastonia police arrested 18-year-old following shooting in Mcdonald's parking lot

Police are still trying to find out if the two knew each other.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after Gastonia Police said he shot a 17-year-old in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant.

The Gastonia Police Department said 18-year-old Martin Linarez Rojas of Gastonia shot the other teen Sunday night. Police are still trying to find out if the two knew each other.

The victim, police said, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case because the 18-year-old has been charged with a serious crime.



Police said the suspect quickly left the scene after the shooting but was later located and arrested. Police said Rojas was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Rojas was arrested and transported to the Gaston County Jail where he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held without bond.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcastw weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts