Police chase starts in Gastonia, ends with crash in Charlotte

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed a police chase that started in Gastonia Monday evening ended with an accident in Charlotte.

Gaston County officials said the Gastonia Police Department and EMS were dispatched to a call after someone reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle. Police responded, then the suspect fled by vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital by EMS, but officials could not confirm if they had been shot or how serious the person's injuries were.

CMPD said officers were notified by Gastonia Police a pursuit was entering Mecklenburg county. CMPD said just before 6:15 p.m., the suspect vehicle was in an accident near Freedom Drive and I-85 in Charlotte.