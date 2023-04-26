Arsonist targeted Gaston County businesses, detectives say

Two businesses along York Highway in Gastonia were damaged when an arsonist set fire to a strip mall early Tuesday, police said.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two Gaston County businesses were damaged by a suspected arsonist early Tuesday morning, investigators said.

The incident happened at a strip mall along York Highway / U.S. 321 near Queens Road around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Surveillance video released by police shows a time stamp of 1:56 a.m.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set while investigating the cause. Detectives were able to determine that two separate businesses inside the strip mall were targeted by the suspect(s), who started the fire with an improvised device.

No suspect information has been released at this time and no arrests have been announced in connection with the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

