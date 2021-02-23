One person dead, two injured after Gaston County shooting

Police said a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured. No arrests have been made in the case.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have died after a shooting in Gaston County Monday night, police said. At least one other person was injured.

Around 7:30 p.m., Gaston County Police officers responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Woodleaf Drive, which is located off New Hope Road. When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Christopher Lee Brooks dead from a gunshot wound. Another man, later identified as Matthew Christopher Allison, succumbed to his injuries at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

On Thursday, police announced Jodan Cameron Moses with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempt first degree murder, and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-861-8000.

The location of this shooting was previously reported as Greenleaf Drive and later corrected to Woodleaf Drive. The name of the second victim was initially reported as Michael Allison but later corrected to Matthew Christopher Allison.