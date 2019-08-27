CRAMERTON, N.C. — A standoff in Cramerton, North Carolina ended peacefully, according to Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey.

"A peaceful ending to a difficult situation," Chief Ramey said.

A Cramerton school and apartment complex were evacuated after an armed suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment complex, law enforcement confirmed to WCNC NBC Charlotte.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Cramerton Police Department responded to Mayworth School Apartments after someone heard a gunshot, officials said. Responding officers were shot at but not injured.

The suspect has been identified as Parks Franklin Elmore, Jr. Officials were able to make safe contact with Elmore, and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Residents of apartment complex were evacuated. According to the apartment complex website, the apartment homes are income-restricted, with communities specific to families and the elderly.

Residents were taken to the gym and provided food and water.

A nearby school and First Baptist Church of Cramerton, which borders the complex, has been evacuated.

"Please refrain from church campus due to law enforcement activities in the immediate area," the church tweeted.

Police told NBC Charlotte they are familiar with the suspect and have had previous encounters with him.

The police department has previously taken weapons from Elmore, but officials say it's too early to say if there were any medical or legal reasons preventing him from having a weapon in his possession in this instance.

The Cramteron Police Department, Gaston County Police Department, and the Belmont Police Department all responded.

“Any time you hear a shot fired in a situation like that immediately it’s very alarming," Chief Ramey said.

