Ex-Gaston County track coach charged with having sex with student

John Chandler Caldwell used to coach at Forestview High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Charges have been filed against a former Gaston County high school track coach accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student during his tenure.

WCNC Charlotte confirmed with the Gaston County District Attorney's Office that John Chandler Caldwell now faces five counts of felony sexual activity with a student and five counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. He reportedly appeared in court this week. The office said it had asked the North Carolina Department of Justice to prosecute the case.

WCNC Charlotte has asked the NCDOJ for further details, including the court documents associated with Caldwell's case.

While WCNC Charlotte has yet to hear back from Gaston County Schools to confirm his previous employment with the district, an online biography lists Caldwell as the current head cross country coach and assistant track coach at the University of Mount Olive, a private university in eastern North Carolina sponsored by the Original Free Will Baptist Convention. The university told WCNC Charlotte on Thursday that Caldwell was placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

The University of Mount Olive competes in NCAA Division II athletics in the Conference Carolinas.

Caldwell's biography shared he was previously the head track and cross country coach at Forestview High School in Gastonia from 2016 until 2019. He was also more recently the head coach at Louisburg College, a private Methodist two-year college that competes in the NJCAA. Prior to that, he was the head of the track program at Athens Drive Magnet High School in Wake County.