GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gaston County teacher assistant has been arrested for indecent liberties with a student.

Kelvin Howell went to a 17-year-old student's house and a family member caught them in the middle of a sex act, police said.

Howell was taken to the Lowell Police Department. He has been charged with Indecent Liberties with a Student. He posted bond and was released from Gaston County jail.

Howell was employed as a teacher assistant at HH Beam Elementary in Gastonia for this school year. He previously worked at at Ashbrook High School last year.

The student, who is not being identified, is described as a 17-year-old who Howell met while working at Ashbrook High School.

Howell's employment with the school district has been terminated, according to police.

