Man robs woman, takes aim at Good Samaritan while fleeing, Gastonia police say

The suspect reportedly asked a woman with a baby for baby formula

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say robbed a woman and aimed a gun at someone else trying to help her.

Officers say the scene unfolded around 12:40 a.m. on Monday at the QuickTrip gas station on East Long Avenue. The woman was leaving her car with her baby when the suspect approached her, reportedly asking for baby formula. Police say as she started looking for formula, the suspect ripped her purse off of her shoulder and started running away behind the store.

At that point, police say a Good Samaritan started pursuing the suspect, but the suspect took out a gun and pointed it at the Good Samaritan. Police have surveillance photo of the suspect, which they released. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the Reebok logo, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. DiYorio at 704-866-6886.