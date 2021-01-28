Cleveland County man facing multiple charges in alleged Gastonia assault

Milton Lee Edwards Jr. is facing a slew of charges for his role in an alleged assault on West Franklin Boulevard on Jan. 13, police say.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Cleveland County man is wanted on multiple charges after an alleged assault in Gastonia earlier this month, police said.

According to Gastonia Police, Milton Lee Edwards Jr., 23, of Vale, is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and an expired registration for an incident that happened Jan. 13.

Gastonia Police are also searching for two other people of interest in the case. Investigators say they are working closely with the district attorney on possible ethnic intimidation charges.

Police said the incident happened as two people drove along West Franklin Boulevard and South York Street before ending near the intersection of Cassidy Drive and Etta Place in Gastonia.