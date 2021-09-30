Man hit woman with her own car as he drove away with it, Gastonia police say

The 61-year-old man is now facing two charges in the incident.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said a man not only stole a woman's car out of a parking lot, but also hit her with the car as he fled early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, an officer was patrolling along Union Road near Hudson Boulevard when he heard a woman screaming just before 12:30 a.m. When he found the woman and her daughter in a parking lot, he saw the woman was hurt and needed help.

The department said the officer then learned the woman's car had been stolen by a man, and the suspect reportedly hit her with it as he drove away in it. As the investigation continued, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

🚨ARREST🚨 Central District Officers have arrested and charged 61-year-old Marshall Wayne Lancaster of Butler Street in... Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

It wouldn't be long until the car was found abandoned just a few blocks away. The department says a K9 officer and his handler got a track from the car and found 61-year-old Marshall Wayne Lancaster nearby. Officers said they determined he was the suspect and arrested him.

Lancaster is charged with motor vehicle theft and aggravated assault.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.