GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department says a man is in the hospital after a shooting inside a home Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, officers said the call first came in at 2:23 p.m. from the home along West 19th Avenue near Winget Street. The victim is facing non-life-threatening injuries.

#GPD investigating shooting that occurred inside a home in 700 blk of W. 19th Ave.



Adult male victim transported to local hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries.



Det’s do not believe this was random event.



Initial call rcvd 2:23pm. Updates provided as info confirmed. pic.twitter.com/6gLmX4PmQM — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) November 4, 2021

