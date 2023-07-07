Gastonia homicide suspect captured in Texas: Police

A 22-year-old Shelby man who was wanted in the shooting death of a Gastonia man in April was arrested in Texas, police said.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Shelby man was arrested in Texas in connection with the April killing of a man in Gastonia, police said Friday.

Mackenzie Dalton Roebuck, 22, is charged with murder in relation to the shooting death of Demallon Lamarea Anthony White on April 29. White was found shot to death in an apartment on Pebblestone Way in Gastonia, according to police.

Gastonia police arrested 25-year-old Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides in Cleveland County on May 10. Detectives charged him with murder in the case.

Roebuck was arrested in Cooke County, Texas, on a warrant for murder. He was extradited to Gaston County Thursday.

The investigation remains active, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.