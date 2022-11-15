Gastonia ice cream shop arson suspect charged with attempted murder

Police say that Marvin McCaskill, 35, broke a window of the ice cream shop and threw a flammable accelerant inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he intentionally set an ice cream shop on fire in August.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Marvin McCaskill, 35, was arrested after DNA matched him to an arson committed at Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia on Aug. 4. McCaskill is charged with attempted murder and other arson-related offenses.

Firefighters were called to Tony's Ice Cream on Aug. 4 around 5:45 p.m. to extinguish a fire at the business. A fire was located inside the building which they quickly put out.

Investigators said the business sustained minimal smoke and heat damage. An employee working inside of the building at the time of the fire was uninjured.

Upon further investigation, firefighters determined the fire was set intentionally.

Using surveillance video, officers discovered that a man broke a window in the ice cream shop, threw a flammable accelerant inside, and fled the area.

DNA evidence was taken from the scene shortly after the fire. The DNA matched McCaskill's DNA in a national database.

In October, a warrant was issued to obtain further DNA samples from McCaskill.

On Nov. 14, the DNA sample was revealed to be a 100% match for McCaskill.

McCaskill was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, burning certain buildings, possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction, attempted malicious damage of occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary, and felony breaking and/or entering.