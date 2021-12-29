Man suspected of robbing 2 people at gunpoint outside of Gastonia law firm, police say

The robbery happened outside of a law office along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, according to police.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help in figuring out who is suspected of robbing two people at gunpoint outside of a law office on Dec. 17.

According to detectives, a man and woman were robbed just before 7 p.m. that night at the Law Office of Kelvin Atkinson along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Both victims were outside of the building when the male suspect approached them. The suspect then threatened the pair with a gun and demanded property, which he reportedly got from the male victim. The suspect then ran away toward East Main Avenue and South Oakland Street.

The suspect was described as standing about 5 feet 3 inches tall and appeared to weigh around 145 pounds. He may be wearing a military-style tag as well.

Anyone with information should call Det. M. B. Watts at 704-866-6885. Tips cal also be called into the Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.