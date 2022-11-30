Gastonia PD: Man arrested for fracturing infant's skull

Renaldo Johnson, 35, was arrested after it was discovered his girlfriend's infant was severely injured while Johnson was taking care of the son.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been charged with physical child abuse after police say an infant he was taking care of was found with multiple injuries, including a fractured skull.

On Wednesday, Renaldo Demetrius Johnson, 35, was charged with felony physical child abuse for injuries that happened to his girlfriend's four-month-old son, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police say the child's mother brought the infant to a local hospital on Nov. 26 around 5 p.m. Officers were called to the hospital after medical staff believed the injuries were the product of child abuse.

The mother told police that she left her son alone with Johnson while she was at work and he told her that the baby fell off of the couch.

An investigation revealed the infant had multiple bruise marks and a skull fracture. Medical professionals told police that the infant's injuries were not consistent with the account that Johnson gave.

Upon learning this, police spoke with Johnson in the hospital's parking lot, where Johnson gave officers a false name, according to police. When police learned Johnson's identity, it was discovered he had four warrants for his arrest.

Johnson was arrested and charged with child abuse. He is being held in Gaston County Jail on a $156,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.

