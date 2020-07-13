x
Gastonia man facing charges for murder, child abuse

He is now being held in Gaston County Jail without bond.
Credit: Gaston Co Sheriff’s Office

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is being accused of murder and child abuse. 

According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Robert Ahmaad Middleton of Gastonia was booked Friday afternoon. He has pending charges for felony murder and felony child abuse with severe bodily injury. 

Middleton is now being held in Gaston County Jail without bond. 

No other information has been made public on this case or the accusations against Middleton, but WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more. Stick with WCNC for the latest on this developing story.

