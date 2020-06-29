x
Gastonia man charged with first-degree murder after shooting

Zkevis Jarta Kamal Williams, 25 of Gastonia, has been charged in connection to this case.
Credit: Gaston County Sheriff's Office

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police say a 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting at WoodSpring Suites on Wren Turnpike Road Monday.

The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10:30 a.m. 

Police arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Whitney Denise Petway, 27 of Charlotte, who had been shot and died at the scene.

Zkevis Jarta Kamal Williams, 25 of Gastonia, has been charged with First-Degree Murder in connection to this case.

At this time, no further information has been released in connection to this investigation. If you have any information, contact the Gastonia Police Department. 

