Gastonia man dead after targeted home invasion, police say

Gastonia police responded to the call around 12:25 a.m. Saturday

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man died Saturday after being shot during what the Gastonia Police Department said was a targeted home invasion.

The department said it responded to a call around 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Trakus Pratt, 30, died of his injuries after being transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, according to the department.

Police said the suspects were described as three young men in a dark-colored SUV, and could be in their late teens or early twenties. However, specific clothing descriptions, body build types, and possible heights were not given as part of the descriptions in a news release.