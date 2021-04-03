x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Gastonia man facing multiple sexual charges

An 18-year-old from Gastonia is facing numerous child sex charges for multiple alleged sexual assaults last summer.
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Calvin Alexander Fair

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Gastonia man is facing charges after deputies said he sexually assaulted a minor last summer. 

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report in January of sexual assaults that happened around July or August 2020. The victim, who was known by the suspect, interviewed with detectives at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center. During that interview, detectives gathered enough evidence to seek charges against the suspect, Calvin Alexander Fair. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Fair, 18, was charged with one felony count each of statutory rape of a child and statutory sex offense with a child and crime against nature. Fair was served the warrants at the Gaston County Jail, where he was being held on an unrelated charge. Fair is being held under a $770,000 bond. 

RELATED: Couple accused of brutally beating, sexually assaulting victim during 22-minute bar attack

RELATED: Rape reported at South Iredell High School