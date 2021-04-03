Gastonia man facing multiple sexual charges

An 18-year-old from Gastonia is facing numerous child sex charges for multiple alleged sexual assaults last summer.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Gastonia man is facing charges after deputies said he sexually assaulted a minor last summer.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report in January of sexual assaults that happened around July or August 2020. The victim, who was known by the suspect, interviewed with detectives at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center. During that interview, detectives gathered enough evidence to seek charges against the suspect, Calvin Alexander Fair.