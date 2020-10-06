Two arrested after fatal shooting in Gastonia

The victim in the case was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were arrested Tuesday for their connection in a Gastonia murder, police say.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Gastonia Police Officers responded to the 2700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road to reports of a shooting. The victim in the case, 30-year-old Eric De Sean Glenn, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died.

Two arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Marshawn Devon Sanders, 27 of Shelby is charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ashley Michelle Abernathy, 34 of Shelby is charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

No further information has been released on the case at this time.