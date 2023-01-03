Woman charged with robbing Gastonia business was recognized by former coworker, police say

A face mask falling off led to the woman's eventual arrest about two months later.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said a woman accused of robbing her former place of employment was identified because of a face mask fail.

The department shared a Facebook post detailing what happened in late October 2022. According to them, 25-year-old Natasha Otero used a handgun while robbing a business along South York Street, demanding cash. She was wearing a face mask, and reportedly struck one of the employees in the head with the gun.

𝑺𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎𝒔𝒆𝒍𝒗𝒆𝒔 👇 A 25-year-old woman was charged with the armed robbery of a business after her... Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

However, officers said the employee who was assaulted recognized Otero immediately when Otero's mask fell off during the incident. Otero then fled the scene, leaving behind both the mask and the handgun.

Gastonia Police said an arrest warrant was obtained for Otero. She would be taken into custody on Dec. 27, 2022.

