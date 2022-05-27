Gastonia man charged with 60 felonies after dogs found living in poor conditions

Animal care officers removed 29 dogs who were found caged and in poor conditions in late April. The suspect is facing 60 felonies in connection with the case.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is facing 60 felony charges in connection with a dogfighting investigation that started last month, Gaston County officials said.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement removed dozens of dogs from a home on Hemlock Avenue in Gastonia on April 28. According to Gaston County police, animal care officers found a dead dog in the backyard and 29 others in cages. Police said the dogs were living in "poor" conditions and there was immediate concern for their health, as some were suffering from obvious injuries.

On Thursday, Terrance Marvin Cooper, 39, was charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty and 30 counts of dogfighting. All of Cooper's charges are felonies, and he's being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $325,000 bond.

Gaston County police said the dogs that were removed from Cooper's home were evaluated and treated before being released from veterinarian care. They are now being rehabilitated based on their needs.

Any person with information about this case or any other dogfighting activity in Gaston County is asked to call 704-866-3320 or contact Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement at 704-866-3300.

