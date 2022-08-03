Man found dead in Gastonia, police say

Police found the 48-year-old victim dead at a home while responding to a reported assault in Gastonia early Wednesday morning.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 48-year-old man was found dead at a home in Gastonia Wednesday morning, police said.

Gastonia police were called to a home on Belfast Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When officers got to the home, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead inside. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Watts' cause of death, Gastonia detectives said.

Investigators haven't announced any arrests or released any suspect information related to the death of Donald Watts at this time. Any person with information about this case or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

