2 hurt in separate shootings late Friday, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were hurt in separate shootings in Gastonia Friday night, police said.
The Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Glenn Street and Ridge Avenue a few minutes before 10 p.m. Police said two men were found shot in that area when officers arrived.
One of the victims was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they're unsure where the second shooting happened.
Gastonia police haven't released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with either shooting. Any person with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-3300.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.