2 hurt in separate shootings late Friday, Gastonia police say

Two people were hurt in separate shootings Friday night in Gastonia, detectives said. No arrests have been made in either case.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were hurt in separate shootings in Gastonia Friday night, police said.

The Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Glenn Street and Ridge Avenue a few minutes before 10 p.m. Police said two men were found shot in that area when officers arrived.

One of the victims was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they're unsure where the second shooting happened.

Gastonia police haven't released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with either shooting. Any person with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-3300.

