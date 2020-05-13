Gastonia Police asking for public's help solving drive-by shooting

A 24-year-old man died after he was shot inside his family's house on May 5.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help solving a drive-by shooting that killed a 24-year-old man on May 5.

Just after 9 p.m. on May 5, Gastonia Police were called to a reported shooting at a home on East Park Avenue. Police said 24-year-old Gavin Plyler was inside the house with his family when he was shot in the chest. Plyler was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died.

An unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the house before driving from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made and Gastonia Police have not released any suspect information.