x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

crime

Gastonia Police asking for public's help solving drive-by shooting

A 24-year-old man died after he was shot inside his family's house on May 5.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help solving a drive-by shooting that killed a 24-year-old man on May 5. 

Just after 9 p.m. on May 5, Gastonia Police were called to a reported shooting at a home on East Park Avenue. Police said 24-year-old Gavin Plyler was inside the house with his family when he was shot in the chest. Plyler was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died. 

An unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the house before driving from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made and Gastonia Police have not released any suspect information. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6885 or you can call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-861-8000. 

RELATED: Gastonia man killed after home shot into 'numerous times'

RELATED: It's not just coronavirus: how the weather could factor into the return of sports and fans

RELATED: Saturday classes? Year-round learning? Schools mull ways to make up lost time

RELATED: FBI, Homeland Security warn Chinese hackers likely targeting coronavirus researchers

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map