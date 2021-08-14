Gastonia police asking for public's help finding suspect in overnight shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred Saturday.
Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting along North Scruggs Street near Faith Baptist Church in Gastonia.
The victim, 25-year-old Desmoine Adams, is in critical but stable condition at CaroMont Regional Medical Center after suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Detective Dover (704) 866-6871.