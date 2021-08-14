Gastonia police asking for public's help finding suspect in overnight shooting

Police said the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred Saturday.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting along North Scruggs Street near Faith Baptist Church in Gastonia.

The victim, 25-year-old Desmoine Adams, is in critical but stable condition at CaroMont Regional Medical Center after suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.