GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

According to police, their officers responded to 808 E. Park Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Police report an unknown number of suspects shot numerous times into a home shooting and later killing 24-year-old Gavin Plyler. Police said the suspect(s) had left the scene before officers arrived.

Plyler was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment but later died.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 704-866-6885 or 704-866-6069.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Global stocks push higher as nations ease pandemic lockdowns

Pelosi pushes ahead on massive stimulus bill, but GOP wary of spending

Why has toilet paper run out during the pandemic?

States with few coronavirus cases get big share of relief aid