Gastonia Police officer arrested, charged, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer with the Gastonia Police Department was arrested on Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Xana Dove in Charlotte on Thursday. Dove is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, and filing a false police report.

The Gastonia Police Department assisted with the arrest, police said.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing at this time.

