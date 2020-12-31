Gastonia Police searching for driver in fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run

According to police, 33-year-old James Marshall Nichols was walking from Kings Mountain to Gastonia when he was struck. He died at the scene.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Christmas Eve.

Police said at around 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 24 their officers responded to the hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on West Franklin Boulevard near Sante Circle.

According to police, 33-year-old James Marshall Nichols was walking from Kings Mountain to Gastonia when he was struck. He died at the scene.

“After further investigating the hit and run from Christmas Eve we have found an image of a vehicle we believe is the suspect vehicle,” Traffic Sgt. J.R. Ewers said. “We are looking for a white or light in color Grand Cherokee with front passenger-side damage to include a damaged passenger side headlight.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the lead Investigator A. Brack at 704-866-6967 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays cash for information that leads to an arrest.