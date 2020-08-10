Gastonia Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Darrell Ray Kendrick was walking northeast on Jenkins Dairy Road near the intersection of Mount Olive Church Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened back on September 28.

According to police, the crash happened at around 8:03 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Police said 58-year-old Darrell Ray Kendrick was walking northeast on Jenkins Dairy Road near the intersection of Mount Olive Church Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

“Mr. Kendrick died from his injuries on the scene,” said Gastonia Police Sgt. Z.J. Lechette. “Based on evidence recovered at the scene, the suspect vehicle is possibly a Honda Civic with front-right side damage, windshield damage, and a broken front-right headlight assembly. We are asking for the public’s help in this case in order to bring closure to the family. All traffic fatality cases remain open and under investigation until solved.”