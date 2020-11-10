Gastonia Police searching for murder suspects

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-3300.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for two murder suspects: 21-year-old Christopher Hooper and 26-year-old Shane Hooper. The two are wanted for allegedly killing 38-year-old John Randall Bryant Jr. of Gastonia.

Police said Bryant died from his injuries after he was shot Thursday at a Gastonia home on South New Hope Road.

Gastonia Police responded to reports of shooting into an occupied dwelling late Thursday night, and Bryant was rushed to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials are now searching for the suspects and any information that may lead to an advancement in the investigation. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-3300.