GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are currently searching the area around CaroMont Regional Medical Center after reports of a possibly armed suspect at the hospital.

BREAKING: @GPDNC searching area around CaroMont Medical Center for man who displayed what may have been a firearm to a hospital security guard who was driving past him. Hospital is open but people are being screened as they come in and out. pic.twitter.com/aOC2ao35hI — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 6, 2018

Authorities told NBC Charlotte’s Brandon Goldner an unknown man showed what looked to have been a gun to a public safety officer as he drove past the suspect on Court Drive beside the hospital. Gastonia Police were immediately called to the scene and are searching for the suspect.

The hospital is still open for patients and visitors but on-site security and Gastonia Police are screen everyone entering and exiting the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

