GASTONIA, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Gastonia near Cox Road north of Interstate 85 because of a police standoff. The suspect may have a child, an officer on-scene told WCNC NBC Charlotte.

A photo from the scene showed at least 15 police cars.

The Gastonia City Police Department hostage negotiators and the city's mobile command center are also on-scene.

Additional details about the on-going incident were not immediately available. The situation is approximately located near the intersection of Cox Road and Court Drive.

The scene is very active as police work to deescalate the situation.

The stand-off is about 1,500 feet from CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

WCNC NBC Charlotte will have more as details become available.

