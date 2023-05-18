Teen who stole car hit three Gastonia police cruisers while trying to get away, department says

The 17-year-old is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond and could face additional juvenile charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said a 17-year-old not only stole a car, but reportedly crashed it into three police cruisers while trying to get away from officers.

Officers said they responded to a business along East Franklin Boulevard near South Belvedere Avenue for the report of the stolen car at 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The car was found just down East Franklin Boulevard near Armstrong Park Road, but police say the teen immediately drove off when he saw them arrive.

Police said they spotted the car again near Versailles Lane, off South New Hope Road, shortly after. However, the department said the teen hit their three police cars with the stolen car as he sped off again.

The teen eventually lost control of the car, hitting a utility pole on South New Hope Road near Armstrong Park Drive. The teen then ran away from the scene but was eventually caught just a block away.

Police have charged the teen with aggravated felony fleeing or eluding police, hit and run, and further charges. He remains in the Gaston County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Officers are also working with juvenile justice officials to determine additional juvenile charges.

