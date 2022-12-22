'Security system is very much lacking' | Gastonia Police report storage facility broken into a dozen times this month

Renters are concerned their property isn't being protected and they are not being properly notified about the crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — The search for suspected thieves is on after a string of storage unit break-ins have taken place within the last month in Gastonia. The Gastonia Police Department said officers are investigating at least 12 cases of items stolen from Morningstar Storage on East Franklin Boulevard.

Sonya Collins is one of the renters who became a victim of this crime. She said she went to the storage unit to return empty boxes of Christmas decorations last week and was met with a mess.

“We went in and I found my unit a complete disaster," Collins said. “When I looked a little further I realized boxes were open and things had been pulled out that shouldn’t have been pulled out.”

Collins said she immediately reported the break-in to the police who informed her she was not alone.

“The police officer came out and said that this had happened the previous week and we had not been notified that this had occurred," Collins said.

Collins is concerned most about the poor communication and failed security efforts to help keep her belongings and others properly protected.

“Their security system is very much lacking," Collins said. "What we found in the building the keypads have not worked in quite a while.”

Some of the stolen items listed on the various police reports include TVs, laptops, jewelry, musical instruments and more. Although it's unclear how exactly the suspected thieves are making their way inside the secured units, rope and hangers left behind have led police to create their own theory.

“They use the rope and the hangers to pull that small metal piece down and we’re assuming that they use those also to help climb over the empty unit to go into the next unit," Collins said.

In addition to the violation of privacy, Collins adds she is also concerned about the safety and the fact that anyone may have access to the storage units at any time.

“We understand they’re not liable or responsible for our items inside that facility, but what they are responsible for is making sure that they’re providing a secure facility," Collins said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to management at Morningstar Storage for comment but have not yet heard back.