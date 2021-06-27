Gastonia police urging public for information on robbery suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Police said they responded to an armed robbery at a business along East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia Saturday around 3:30 p.m.
The department said the suspect fled the scene on foot and police were unable to locate them after conducting a search.
Anyone who witnessed the robbery or can identify the suspect in the photo is urged to call the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702.