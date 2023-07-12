Gastonia man accused of child sex crimes

Gaston County Police said the investigation involved a child living in his neighborhood.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Editor's note: This story discusses criminal sexual acts that allegedly victimized a minor. While nothing is discussed in detail, reader discretion is advised.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspect in this case because of the severity of the charges, the nature of the alleged crimes, and the request by officials for more information.

The Gaston County Police Department says a Gastonia man is facing a slew of child sex crime charges after an investigation stemming from his own neighborhood.

53-year-old Steven Ray Stafford was arrested Tuesday at his home along Stoneys Drive. According to GCPD, a child in Stafford's neighborhood made an outcry that was reported to officers in June.

Stafford now faces 10 felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor, a felony count of committing a statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 13, and a felony count of selling or delivering a controlled substance. He remains in jail without bond pending a first appearance in district court.

While Stafford is in custody, GCPD is asking anyone with further information to give them a call at 704-866-3320. A Crimestoppers tip can also be shared at 704-861-8000, with a reward of up to $1,000 available for information pertinent to the investigation.

