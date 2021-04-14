Arrest made in shooting of 7-year-old in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia, North Carolina, have arrested a person in connection with a shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl Tuesday night.
According to Gastonia Police, officers found the girl on Ware Avenue around 7:15 p.m. after she'd been shot. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Jeremy Quintrel Lewis, 30, was arrested early Thursday. Lewis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
