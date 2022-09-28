South Carolina woman accused of shooting at husband

A Chester woman is wanted on multiple charges after police said she fired multiple shots at her husband outside a business in Gastonia over the weekend.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Editor's note: The Gastonia Police Department issued an incorrect news release regarding this incident. That release identified the suspect by the wrong name and has been recalled.

A woman is on the loose after police said she fired multiple shots at her husband in Gastonia over the weekend.

Gastonia police were called to a reported shooting at a business on South Chestnut Street around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. When officers got to the scene, they determined that the suspect was at the business when she saw her husband get out of a car in the parking lot. Investigators allege that she fired multiple shots at him before leaving the scene.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police. The woman's husband called 911 to report the shooting.

Gastonia police obtained a warrant for the suspect on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. She has not yet been located. Any person with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department immediately.

