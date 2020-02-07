Man shot multiple times in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times in Gastonia early Thursday morning, police said.
According to Gastonia Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on West Sixth Avenue a little before 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Calvin Alexander Fair after he'd been shot multiple times.
Fair was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Gastonia Police have not identified any suspects at this time and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call detectives at 704-854-6645.