Man accused of firing multiple shots into 3 homes in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was arrested after Gastonia Police say he fired multiple shots that struck three separate homes on Osceola Street.

Police said no one was struck by the gunfire.

At 10 p.m. Monday evening, officials said they received a call reporting multiple gunshots fired in the area of Osceola Street and Butler Street.

Once police got to the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the area and determined that three homes had been struck by gunfire and that two of those homes were occupied at the time of the shooting.

Police later found the suspect after conducting a traffic stop. The driver, 21–year-old Te’Nice Radjah Lattimore, was arrested and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging a firearm in the city. He was given a $25,000 bond.

