GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department reports a suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday morning.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the shooting happened around 10:23 a.m. along West Long Avenue near Falls Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

🚨𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂🚨 #lGastoniaPD is investigating a shooting that occurred outside in the area of W. Long Avenue at N. Falls... Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Thursday, March 31, 2022